Masontown
Betty Mae Boord, 80, of Grays Landing Hill Road, Masontown, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in her residence.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 11, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, January 12, in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Rebecca Dittenhafer officiating. Interment at Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.