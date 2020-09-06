Vanderbilt
Betty Mae States Mills, 96, of Franklin Township, Vanderbilt, died Friday, September 4, 2020. A true faithful and loving mother and grandmother died peacefully, with her loving family surrounding her. She was born September 25, 1923, in Big Run, a daughter of James and Winifred Guthrie States.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, J. Kenneth Mills; three sisters; and one brother.
Betty is survived by her children, Eleanor Hibbs of Tennessee, Mary Brocco and husband Ronald, Kathy Hollis and husband Kenneth, James Mills and wife Kathleen, John Mills and wife Cheryl, all of Vanderbilt; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law.
Betty's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 7, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where her funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, with the Rev. Stephen Jayne, the Rev. Dan Helenek and the Rev. Scott Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery, Vanderbilt.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
