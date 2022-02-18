Butler
formerly of Uniontown
Betty Mae White, 92, of Butler, and formerly of Uniontown, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
She was born on February 20, 1929, the daughter of the late Raymond Grooms and the late Arlene Davis Grooms.
Ms. Betty, as she was known by many, was an avid bowler and a die-hard Steeler fan.
She was a long-time member of Mt. Ararat in Cardale, where she was a member of the office staff, a secretary of the Sunday School class, a trustee, a member of the Women's Ministry, and a pitcher for the Mt. Ararat softball team.
She was also affiliated with the YWBA where she cooked and was a part of the Women's Home and Foreign Mission.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, George White; and siblings, Eugene Grooms, Emma Turpin, Clarence Grooms, Richard Grooms, Robert Grooms, Eddie Grooms, Anna Lee McWilliams, Veverly McGee, Ralph Grooms, and Arlene Mason.
She leaves to mourn her passing her sons, George (Kena) White and Raymond (Iris) White; siblings, Ronnie Grooms (Mary), Victory Hogan, Linda Thorp, Sharon Wadington, Carver (Rita) Grooms; sister-in-law, Thelma Wallace; grandchildren, Angeilc Gibson, Raymond Gibson, Jaymar Paul, Alexis White, Audra White, Chaz White; 17 great-grandchildren; two special friends, Mildred Skinner and Rosetta Woods; and a host of nephews, nieces, family members and friends.
Friends will be received at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, Filbert-Orient Road, Cardale, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 19th. The funeral service will be begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Marvin Wright officiating. Interment will immediately follow at LaFayette Cemetery in Brier Hill.
Professional services are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA.
Condolences and floral requests may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
