Betty Marie Oakes Miskanin, 94, of W. Leisenring, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was born March 16, 1927 in Crucible.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William Richard Oakes and Marie Vernon Oakes; her husband Paul Miskanin; four children, Paul, Charles and Fred Miskanin and Dana “Buddy” Smitley; and three siblings, Ronald and Richard Oakes and Mary Ellen Tedrow.
Betty was a very loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed Bingo, square dancing and singing her favorite songs. She was a very happy person who worked hard while raising her children.
Surviving are seven children, James Miskanin (Joann) of Newport, Ky., Melinda Bredow (Gene) of Rockville, Md., Robert Miskanin (Kathy) of Glassport, Kenneth Miskanin of Winchester, Va., Avis Whyel of W. Leisenring, Donald Miskanin (Lynn) of Leisenring, and Terry Smitley (Michelle) of Waltersburg; two close and special granddaughters, Emily and Emma Smitley; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three siblings, Shirley Milan of Smock, Jerry Oakes (Mickey) of West Lake, Ohio and Janet Hartzell (Jim) of Radcliff, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday, with Pastor Alyeda Menchyk officiating. Interment will follow in Park place Cemetery.
