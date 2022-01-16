Leisenring
Betty Marie Oakes Miskanin, 94, of W. Leisenring, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was born March 16, 1927 in Crucible.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday, with Pastor Alyeda Menchyk officiating. Interment will follow in Park place Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.