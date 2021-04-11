Betty R. Stabile

Staten Island, N.Y.,
formerly of Star Junction
Betty R. Karpl Stabile passed away April 7, 2021, at Staten Island University Hospital. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Francis and Julianna Vera Karpel, originally from Star Junction.
She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Francis Karpel. Betty was 85 years old and is survived by her children, Linda Dash, Virginia Harden, Raymond Stabile, Christine Paramonte; as well as seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
The BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with Betty's professional funeral arrangements.
