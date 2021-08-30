Vanderbilt
Betty R. Strickler Lerch, 94, of Vanderbilt, Franklin Township, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, in LaFayette Manor, Uniontown. Born February 17, 1927, in Newell, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Clara Belle Thompson Strickler.
A resident of Vanderbilt for the past 69 years, Mrs. Lerch was a member of Flatwoods Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her five children, Barbara (Delbert) Shahan of Franklin Township, Beverly Rimel of Lower Tyrone Township, Bonnie (Randy) Warnick of Smock, Melvin Lerch Jr. of Vanderbilt, Belinda Heffern and fiance Bruce Hixson of Franklin Township, including two loving grandchildren, whom she helped to raise like her own, Donna Zuzak and Steve Capan; brother James Strickler of Perry Township; sister Anna Fike of Ohio; eight additional grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin E. Lerch Sr.; two brothers, William Strickler, Maurice "Bud" Strickler; and two sisters, Shirley Crouch and Darlene Diethorn.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 30, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, in the funeral home, with Pastor Darrel Evans of Flatwoods Baptist Church officiating. Interment will take place in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
The family would wish to extend a special thank you to Dr. Conley and his staff at LaFayette Manor for their loving care and support given to Mom.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.