Dunbar
Betty Rae Hardy Moyer, 96, of Dunbar, passed away, Monday, November 7, 2022, in Bella Healthcare, Uniontown.
She was born, June 12, 1926, in Dunbar, to the late Charle Hardy and the late Florence Hair Hardy.
Betty was a homemaker, spending much of her time lovingly caring for her family. She will be remembered as an excellent baker, for having enjoyed playing cards, and as an artist and crafter. She was especially talented at drawing.
She attended Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church in Dunbar.
She is survived by her son, Dan (Brenda) Moyer; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob M. Moyer; son, Charles “Randy” Moyer; and sister, Lois Jean Clark.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Franklin United Methodist Church, 54 Bridge Street, Dunbar. Please go directly to the church.
Interment to follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Betty’s name to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Condolences may be left for the the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page, @burhanscrouse
