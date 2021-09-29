Bobtown
Betty Sue Kirkendall Pekar, 79, of Bobtown passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at home with her family by her side.
She was born Saturday, November 29, 1941 in Morgantown, West Virginia, daughter of the late Edward and Wanda Mae Powley Kirkendall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Pekar; four brothers, Paul, Donald, James, and Robert Kirkendall; and her sister, Loretta Lee.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years Andy Pekar; two sons, Edward Pekar and wife Christina of Bethel, Alaska, Tom Pekar and wife Judi of Garards Fort; one daughter, Beth Clark of Bobtown; eight grandchildren, Joel, Morgan, and Drew Pekar, Elisa, Payge and Devan Clark, Tony and Jenna Libertore; one brother, Dan Kirkendall of Morgantown; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty Sue enjoyed sewing, planting and growing flowers, especially sharing time with her grandchildren, and was a sports grandma.
Friends will be received in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director & Supervisor, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 1, and until 10:15 a.m. Saturday, October 2, when brief prayers will be said in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the Saint Ignatius worship site of Saint Matthias Parish.
Interment will follow in Garards Fort Cemetery.
Personal written tributes can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com
