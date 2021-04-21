Uniontown
Betty Veshinfsky Hickman, 87, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at Mount Macrina Manor. She was born December 11, 1933, in Grindstone, a of the late William A. and Margaret C. Mauser Veshinfsky.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, also until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, when prayers of transfer will be said.
The funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Entombment will be held in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
