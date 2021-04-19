Uniontown
Betty Veshinfsky Hickman, 87, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at Mount Macrina Manor. She was born December 11, 1933, in Grindstone, a of the late William A. and Margaret C. Mauser Veshinfsky.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Eleanor Veshinfsky, Robert Veshinfsky, Fritz Veshinfsky, Albert Veshinfsky, Ruth McCombie and Helen Marie Fasulkey.
Betty retired from K Mart where she was an office manager for many years. She is remembered by her family and friends for her unforgettable smile, generosity and kindness to everyone whose heart she touched so deeply. She was the best wife, mom, and grandma anyone could ask for.
Surviving is her devoted husband, Karl K. Hickman; loving daughter, Lura M. Krause and fiancee Shawn M. Cross of Johnsonville, N.Y.; cherished grandchildren, Lindsay M. Krause and Alexander K. Krause; brothers and sisters, Charles Veshinfsky of Indiana, Virginia Lechnar of Uniontown, Catherine Matthias of Connellsville and Patricia Kephart of Salem, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, also until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, when prayers of transfer will be said.
The funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Entombment will be held in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.