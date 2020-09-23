Betty Zaksek

Fayette County
Betty (Elizabeth) Zaksek, former owner of family owned Pizza Wagon, passed away in her sleep Monday, September 21, 2020, in LaFayette Manor Nursing Home at the age of 94, after years of struggle with dementia.
Betty, a lifelong resident of Fayette County, was a kind, warm and generous lady and will be remembered fondly for her kindness and generosity. She was always happiest when working in the pizza shop. Throughout her struggle with dementia, she always maintained her kindness and sense of humor.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Max; son Max Edward; granddaughter Ursula; sisters Dorothy Shea and Florence Mullen; dear friends Patricia Knight, Jennie Ross and Mary Grena.
She is survived by daughter Eileen and husband Roger Foley; granddaughter Brigit Zaksek; nieces and nephews Karyn and James Ross, Karen and Frank Putila, Terry and Jeff Donaldson, Leroy and Joanna Shea, Joyce Irene and Bob Boyd, Donald Max and Lorraine Zaksek.
The family extends their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Lafayette Manor for the tender and loving care given to Betty for many years. We would like to acknowledge the kindness and support of these wonderful people who daily care for our loved ones. These caregivers do one of the hardest jobs on the planet. Thank you.
There will be no viewing. Funeral arrangements will be private and under the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.