Uniontown
Beverly A. Aspinall, 79, of Uniontown, passed away December 8, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born January 5, 1941, in Harrisville, a daughter of the late Floyd Huntington and Mary Brandon Wiedenhofer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Aspinall; two brothers, Fred Huntington and David; and one sister, Peggy Anderson.
She is survived by the love of her life, Tom Torbich; children, Debra Soltis (Shawn) of Belle Vernon and Michele Swink (Jim) of Acme; grandchildren, Wes (Tonya) Aspinall, Erin (Travis) Bellis, Shannon Thompson, Jake Swink, Brian (Gina) Soltis, Jesse (Kelsie) Swink, Nick Soltis; great-grandchildren, Kira, Tyler, Andrew, Brady, Carley and Brooks; two brothers, Ron Huntington (Linda) and Jim Huntington. Also surviving are stepchildren, Lisa (Jim) Westwood, John Torich (Erin), Amanda (Adam) Newhouse; step-grandchildren, Nate, Brenna, Nick, Ava, Addison, Scarlett.
Beverly was an office manager for Fayette Heating and Air Conditioning. She loved to garden, cook, craft and loved to go boating and travel. She also loved spending time with family.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday December 11, and until 10 a.m., the time of the service, Saturday, December 12. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverly's memory to The American Heart Association. Due to Covid-19, masks are mandatory upon entering the building and social distancing will be be practiced during all visitations and service hours.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
