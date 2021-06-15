Greensboro
Beverly A. Enoff, 56, of Greensboro, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, in her home. She was born August 1, 1964, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Eileen Walters Falco.
Beverly resided in Greensboro all of her married life and was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Bobtown. She worked as a cashier at the Carmichaels Shop N Save.
Beverly enjoyed the company of her family, traveling, playing bingo and attending cash bashes.
On July 7, 2001, she married Emil R. Enoff, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Robert D. Cumberland (Belinda) of Point Marion and Emil R. Enoff III, at home; a daughter, Nicole L. Rafitz of Dilliner; four grandchildren, Robert Dale Cumberland, Serenity M. Cumberland, Blake T. Barber and Leighton N. Barber; a brother, Ralph A. Falco of Connellsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. Family and friends are asked to meet at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, in the St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, 408 Route 88, Carmichaels, for a Mass of the Resurrection, with the Rev. James Farnan as celebrant. A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.