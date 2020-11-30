East Millsboro
Beverly Ann Bloom Orbash, 65, of East Millsboro, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Grandview Estates in Elizabeth. Beverly was the loving wife of David E. Orbash, her husband of 17 years, who preceded her.
Born March 21, 1955, in Uniontown, Beverly graduated from Uniontown High School and recently retired after spending 35 years as a financial care consultant at Uniontown Hospital. Known affectionately as "Bevy", she was an avid reader and media consumer who knew the answers to nearly every "Jeopardy" clue and loved spending time with her daughters, granddaughters and many granddogs. Beverly also belonged to St. Peter's Church in Brownsville.
Beverly is survived by her parents, Vincent and Veronica Bozek Bloom; her daughter, Danielle Orbash Kiefer; son-in-law, David; and granddaughters, Emerson and Fallon; her daughter, Amy Orbash and partner Thomas Dorich; her brother, David Bloom; sister-in-law, Kimberly; and dog nephew, Larry; and her special granddogs, Tunante, Duncan, Bryce and Lucy.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the many wonderful caregivers who ensured Beverly's care and comfort over the past few years, including the selfless staff members at Grandview Estates.
Due to COVID-19 considerations, there will be no public viewing or service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Steel City Greyhounds (https://steelcitygreyhounds.com) or City Dogs Cleveland (https://www.petango.com/cacc).
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
