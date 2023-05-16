Perryopolis
Beverly Ann Sethman Backos, 92, of Perryopolis, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, in AGH Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills. She was born September 9, 1930, in Smithton, a daughter of John H. and Frances Agnes Skarja Sethman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Robert Backos; grandson, Brian Backos; brother, Jack Sethmen.
Beverly was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Perryopolis.
Surviving are her children, Robert P. Backos and wife Susan of Fayette City, Donald J. Backos of Brownsville, James A. Backos of Perryopolis; grandchildren, Monica and husband Gary Boyd of Perryopolis, Kelli Schuler and husband Mathew of Mineral Wells, W.Va., Eric Backos and wife Leslie of Fayette City, Ryan Backos of Morgantown, W.Va.; great- grandchildren, Alaina, Brody, Lily and Rayna.
Friends will be received in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, where Prayers of Transfer will held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, followed by a Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with Father Rody Mejia as celebrant. Interment will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery, Belle Vernon.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
