Uniontown
Beverly Ann Smith Harris, 66, of Uniontown, walked into the gates of heaven on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. She was born on March 20, 1955, in Ronco, to the late Dank and Lucille Redman Smith.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her son, TyJuan Harris; grandson, Jerry A. Harris, III.; granddaughter, Layanna Harris; siblings: Lee Henry "Sonny" Smith, Robert "Bobby" Smith, Barbara Charlton, Richard Smith, and Raymond Smith.
Beverly graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1974. After graduating, she worked at the Uniontown Hospital while attending the Uniontown School of Nursing. She went on to attend Pennsylvania State University in State College. She eventually transferred back to her hometown to complete her degree at Pennsylvania State University - Fayette Campus. She received a bachelor's degree in Social Work.
Beverly worked for Laurel House and Fayette Resources. For the last 17 years, she worked as a program specialist for Goodwill Industries of Southwestern PA.
Beverly had many hobbies. She really enjoyed gardening and taking care of her house plants. She loved cooking for family and making her famous fried chicken. She would have fried chicken everyday if she could. She enjoyed baking and would spend many hours during the holidays to ensure that her children, grandchildren and friends received a Tupperware dish full of cookies. Beverly would also make her famous pepperoni rolls to share with her family. Lastly, Beverly enjoyed sitting down and making quilts by hand. She ensured that each of her loved ones received a quilt, and this will be something that will be cherished by her family from generation to generation. We will miss her food and baking but most of all we will miss her.
Beverly is survived by her loving sons: Mylan Harris, Sr., Jerry Harris, Jr., and Brandon (Erika) Harris, - all of Uniontown. Her siblings: Sandra Washington of Rochester, N.Y., Judy Simmons of Fayetteville, N.C., Darlene Johnson of Norfolk, Va., Jewel Greene of Masontown, and Herman Smith of Stafford, Va.; ex-husband, Jerry A Harris, Sr., of whom she remained close friends throughout the years; 17 Grandchildren; four Great-Grandchildren; and host of other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received at the LANTZ Funeral Home, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Funeral services will be begin at 1p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
