formerly of Smithfield
Beverly J. Duggan, 82, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully, in her home, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, five weeks after her husband, Gene Duggan, passed away. She was born July 24, 1938, in Smithfield.
She graduated from Masontown High School in 1956 and studied in Pennsylvania, where she became a Registered Nurse. She moved to Miami, Fla., where she met her husband, Gene, and worked as an RN providing in home nursing care. They relocated to Roanoke in 1976. There, she worked as an RN for Norfolk & Southern for 12 years and subsequently worked for Carilion in Occupational Health until she retired.
Beverly was an active member of Cave Spring Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, her fur babies, and entertaining at home. Her casseroles were the hit at every social function. She was an elegant and tasteful lady who loved traveling, decorating her house for every holiday, and singing in the church choir.
Beverly is survived by her brother, James R. Wise Jr. (Melanie); daughters Jamie Duggan and Gina Schultz (John); stepdaughter Sherry Edwards; grandchildren Brandi Christi (Gabriel) and Scott Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. She will be buried at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 13, in the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery located at 30 Church Street, Smithfield.
SIMPSON FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.
