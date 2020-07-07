Beverly J. Newman

Point Marion
Beverly J. (Fields) Newman, 70, of Point Marion, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home following a lengthy illness, with her devoted family at her side.
She was born Sept. 13, 1949, in Smithfield, a daughter of the late Naomi (Franks) Fields and John T. Fields, Sr.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed by her husband of 52 years, David A. Newman, Sr.; her two children, David A. Newman, Jr. and wife Pamela of Hagerstown, Md., and Taresa Nicola of Point Marion; and three grandchildren, Jeffery Nicola, Michkayla Heard and Cadance Newman. Beverly is also survived by two brothers, John Fields, Jr. of Point Marion and Omer Fields of Jefferson; and by many in-laws of the Newman family and a number of friends in Point Marion.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Shawn Nicola in 2017.
Friends are invited to join her family on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., for a Memorial Luncheon at the V.F.W. on River Avenue in Masontown, Pa., followed by Graveside Services at 6:00 p.m. in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Messages of comfort may be left for the family at www.herod-rishel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.