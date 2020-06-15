Masontown
Beverly Jane Jordan, 80, of Masontown, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in her home.
She was born March 3, 1940, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late James and Anna Marie Kozard Benford.
Before retiring she worked as a nurses aide at Cloverdale Personal Care Home. She was a member of the Masontown United Methodist Church.
Beverly enjoyed going to yard sales and spending time wtih her family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Lonnie Benford; and her sister, Rosemarie Stuck.
Surviving are her children, Anita (Mark) Demaske of Smithfield, Lori (Keith) Myers of Fairchance, Lynn (Gary) Jordan of Masontown, Thomas Jordan of Elyria, Ohio, Terry (James) Harbert of Waynesburg, Kim (Kerry) Jordan of Masontown, Barry Jordan of Masontown, Joni (Teddy) Farrier of Masontown and James Jordan of Elyria; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; brother James Benford of Brownsville; and sisters Carol (Art) McIntire of Arizona and Sherry Clark of Masontown.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, June 15, in the Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Mark R. Blair officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
Interment follows at Greendale Cemetery, Masontown.
