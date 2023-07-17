Brownsville
Beverly Jean Johnson, 76, of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023.
She was born on August 13, 1946, to the late Guy and Clara Genevieve Yelley.
Bev loved her husband Don tremendously, and enjoyed spending time with him at the Elks and Eagles clubs. She loved time with her fur baby Buddy, and listening to Elvis.
Bev was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Metz.
Left to cherish her memory, is her husband Donald Johnson; her sister, Patricia Romantic; her brother, Guy Yelley and wife Donna; her brother-in-law, Harry Metz, Jr.; nieces, Tyffanie Springer and husband Lenny, Terri Paroda and husband Brian, and Stephanie Martin; nephews, Harry Metz III, Wesley Yelley and wife Kristin, and Rick Romantic and wife Kelly; along with numerous great nieces and nephews.
Her family is planning a private memorial service.
Arrangements are in the care of the Skirpan Funeral Home, Brownsville, PA. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.