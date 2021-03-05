Smock
Beverly Joyce Shumar Daugherty, of Smock, formerly of Brownsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, the result of an automobile accident Saturday, February 27, 2021. She was born July 24, 1978, in Uniontown, a daughter of Timothy and Joyce Ann Redmond Shumar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Shanna Daugherty and Bradley Daugherty Sr.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Frederick Warren Daugherty; children, Cheyenne (Christopher) Montgomery, John Mcdonald; grandchildren, Shawn Spohn, Kaylee Daugherty, Bradley Daugherty Jr., Evelyn Mcdonald, Johna Mcdonald; sisters, Linda Doss and Elizabeth (Wade) Strickler.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, in the KISH FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastors Richard Workman and Jonathon Workman, officiating. Interment will follow in Acklin Burial Park, Brownsville.
Pennsylvania Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced, including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
