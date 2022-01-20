Uniontown
Beverly June Hemmit, 77, of Uniontown, passed at home, just as the snow began to settle on Monday, January 17, 2022.
She was born on August 13, 1944, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Helen Tressler, and widow of Edward R. Hemmit, Sr.
She is survived by many. This includes children, Amy Newhouse of Uniontown, Edward, Jr. and Natalie of Naples, Fla., and Wendy Lemunyon of Uniontown; grandchildren, Michael Newhouse (Summer) of Uniontown, Shelby Newhouse (Jonathan) of New Stanton, Nicolette and Angel Riquelme and Haley Hemmit of Naples, Fla., Shaylyn and Alex Suarez of Cocoa, Fla., and Danielle Koontz of Uniontown; great-grandchildren, Callan and Colvin Riquelme, Aralyn and Adrian Suarez, all of Florida, and Owen Koontz and paisley Sigwalt of Uniontown; sisters, Joyce and George Camlin of Washington, and Mary Jane and Robert Thomas of Collier, and a titanic load of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Barbara Jean Shipley and Joanne Stephens.
She loved flowers, pronouncing words wrong to make everyone laugh, barbecue wings, reading books, Coca-Cola and the Pittsburgh Penguins. She was the embodiment of the city she grew up near: made of steel. There’s too much to say about her and not nearly enough space. She will be missed for eternity and long after that.
The family would like to extend infinite thanks to Amedisys; most notably her nurses Lauren and Nicole, and her aide Betty.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions to the American Cancer Society in her memory.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
