Uniontown
Beverly K. Cipolletti Beveloque, 65, of Uniontown, passed on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Uniontown Hospital.
Born October 15, 1956, in Uniontown, daughter of the late John and Erma June Grimes Cipolletti; beloved wife of Leonard Beveloque; mother of Andrea Beveloque of Uniontown; grandmother of Anthony and Rowan; sister of Robert (Kathleen) Cipolletti of Uniontown; Bonnie Cipolletti of Las Vegas, Nev., Angela Talley and Phillip (Janie) Cipolleti; both of Mechanicsburg; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Beverly was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Services are private. Private Interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.