Connellsville
Beverly Ruby Crouse, formerly of Connellsville, passed peacefully, in her home, Monday, April 12, 2021. Beverly was born June 4, 1961, to the late Pearl Ruby and Elwood Akers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers George Ruby, John Ruby and David; sisters Mary Nicholson, Theresa Nicholson, Helen Newcomer and Annie; grandchild Jada Leonard.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Barbara Leonard Madison, Gary Ruby Sr., Mark Leonard Jr. and Javon Leonard; grandchildren Gary Ruby Jr., Devan and Davon Ruby, Tallihassee Ruby, Jenna Leonard, Jamya Leonard, Conner, Austin and Christopher; and great-grandchildren McKenzie Thorpe and Skylee Leonard; siblings Jacob Ruby (Victoria) and James Ruby.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. MAIN STREET, UNIONTOWN, PA 15401.
At Beverly’s request there will be no visitation.
