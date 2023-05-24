Brownsville
On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023, Beverly Rue Douglas, 73, of Brownsville, transitioned to an eternal life of peace with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The Scripture in 2nd Corinthians 5:8 tells us "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord". She is now resting in peace in her Heavenly home.
Beverly was preceded in death by her loving grandmother, whom she called mom, Rebecca Berry Douglas.
Born on April 7, 1950, Beverly was raised in Allison and was a graduate of Brownsville Area High School. Soon after graduating, she moved to Washington, D.C., and became a civil servant, working for the United States Information Agency.
God blessed Beverly with many gifts. She spent much of her time drawing, writing poems and singing. As a young child, she sang in the choir at Community Baptist Church, in Allison, and in the last few years, she sang with the Praise and Worship Team at Confirming Word Ministries, in Masontown.
Beverly also had a great sense of humor, she loved to laugh and make others laugh too. As the saying goes, "laughter is good for the soul" and Beverly had a way of making others feel good.
Beverly leaves to mourn her passing, her beloved daughter, Erika Shauntai Douglas; two brothers, Reginald Douglas (Valerie) of New Carrolton, Md. and Edward Douglas of Brownsville; nieces, Nicole and Shanae; her confidant and aunt, Constance Douglas; a host of cousins, who will also cherish her memory, including: Terri Douglas, Geoffrey Douglas, Charles Bush, Kendra Douglas, Anthony Settles, Rendie Settles, Elston Settles, Bruce Douglas Jr., Walter McKeithan, Donna McKeithan, Janet McKeithan, Devin Douglas, Branden Douglas, Carol Johnson, Dayton Settles and Sally Smith; and special friends: Joy Frye-Thompson, Kathleen Woods, Juanita Harris and Cynthia Hackett.
Friends will be received in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the funeral service, on Friday, May 26, 2023. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, in Brownsville.
Condolences and floral tributes via lantzfh.com
