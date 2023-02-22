Fairchance
Beverly Spade, of Fairchance, born June 1, 1937, passed peacefully Monday, February 20, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 57 years, Sam Spade; parents, Howard and Mary Gray; and sister, Barbara Eberhart.
Surviving are her children, Kenny Spade (Shannon), Joy Shiflett (Tom), Patti Myers (Rick) and Angie Coy (Tony); grandchildren, Tabitha Tennant, Sammi Myers, Mathew Myers, Jennifer Shiflett, Jessica Shaffer, Kelsey Coy and Jaylen Coy; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
