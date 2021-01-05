Brownsville
Bill Jones, 84, of Brownsville, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. He was born November 6, 1936, to the late William and Mildred Jenny Jones.
Bill was the owner of Senoj Enterprise in Brownsville for more than 46 years.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1962.
Bill was a member of the Historic Church of St. Peter, American Legion Post 940 and the Brownsville Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He was an avid golfer and loved his Sunday golf outings with Eagles friends and family.
William was predeceased by his wife, Sandra Provance Jones.
He is survived by his brother, Gerald "Herk" Jones and wife Patricia; sons Bill Jones and wife Sharon, Ron Jones and wife Nadine; four grandchildren, Ronnie, Derek, Ryan and Brent.
Visitation and funeral services were private for his immediate family only.
Burial took place in LaFayette Memorial Park.
In honor of Bill, the family requests donations be made to: Historic Church of St. Peter, 118 Church Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
