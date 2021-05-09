Uniontown
Charles William "Bill" Lininger, 78, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born February 16, 1943, in Leckrone.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William Henry and Dorothy Campbell Lininger; and his wife of 54 years, Annette "Toni" Covato Lininger.
Surviving are his two daughters, Renee Lininger and Marie Lininger; sister Sandra Bolyard and husband Donald; nieces and nephews; and his loving pets, Hemi, Zoey and Buddy.
Bill was a Christian by faith, served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was retired from U.S. Steel Clairton Works.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 10, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Tuesday, May 11, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Cheryl Barron officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
