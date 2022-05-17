Uniontown
Billie Eileen Mayfield Dunkard, 70, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, May 13, 2022, in Laurel Ridge Center, following an extended illness. She was born June 13, 1951, in Wheeling, W.Va.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Catherine Bell Mayfield; her dear friend, Glenn Parker; and four siblings, Darlene Poole and James, Earl and Joseph Mayfield.
Surviving are her three siblings, Joyce Matuszewski (Vincent) of Cape Coral, Fla., Linda Miller (Richard) of Aliquippa, and John Mayfield (Kathy) of Uniontown, with whom she made her home; stepmother, Barbara Ann Mayfield; and Lisa Nickelson (Bob), Mark Quarrick (Melinda) and Bill Quarrick (Tracey).
To honor Billie’s wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Donations, in memory of Billie, may be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Avenue #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
