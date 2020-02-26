Carmichaels
Billy J. Myers, 30, of Carmichaels, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 27 and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, with Pastor Andrew Gump officiating, Friday, February 28, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 North Main Street, Masontown.
Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com
