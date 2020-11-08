Nemacolin
Billy Jack Brown, 37, of Pursglove, W.Va., formerly of Nemacolin, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born February 17, 1983, in Canton, Ohio, a son of William Brown and the late Linda S. Carter Brown.
Billy Jack enjoyed carpentry, mechanics and fishing. He enjoyed helping people.
Left to cherish Billy Jack's memory are his father, William Brown and stepmother Cynthia King of Nemacolin; daughter Avery Rayne Brown of Pursglove; half-brother William Alex Anderson of Maidsville, W.Va.; sisters Kacey Renee Carter of Nemacolin, Tiffney Brown of Pursglove and Virginia Brown of Carmichaels; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until noon, the time of a service celebrating Billy's life, Monday, November 9, with Pastor Michael Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Star City, W.Va.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
