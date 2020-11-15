Formerly of Uniontown
On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Billy Joe Miller Jr., 72, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away.
He was born May 3, 1948, in Uniontown, to Billy Joe Sr. and Katherine Martin Miller.
Billy was a 1966 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and later made his home in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. He was a truck driver for more than 40 plus years, including steel, box and dump. For many years, Billy was a cross country driver.
He loved fishing, hunting, dancing and socializing. Billy especially loved his times fishing with his nephew, Tommy and cousin, Suzy.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Debbie Cappitti-Kent (Doug); nephew Tommy Cappitti Jr. (Amy); great-niece Shayla (son Angelo); nieces Amy Coliadis (Nick), Shawna Merkich and her children, Shane, Shianna and Karen; as well as his sister, Joyce's children, James, Caroline and Michael.
Besides his parents, Billy J. Miller Sr. and Katherine J. Miller, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Karen Ellsmore (Tom) and Joyce Wolf (Jim).
Special thanks to our cousin Suzy, who has done so much for him and various family members, as well as Austintown Healthcare. Also, Gary S. and members who, with their care and understanding are able to help this family make it through these sad times.
Due to COVID, services have been postponed until a later date.
Arrangements by CREAMATION & FUNERAL SERVICE BY GARY S. SILVAT, INC.
To share memories and send condolences to the family, visit www.cremateohio.com.
