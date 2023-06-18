Uniontown
Blaine C. Mears, 82, of Uniontown, formerly of New Castle, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born April 15, 1941, in Hutchinson, a son of the late William C. Mears and Emma E. Brown Mears.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, April Lynn Mears; brothers, Lester Mears and Clair Mears; and sister, Ruby Stewart.
Blaine was a 1959 graduate of Sewickley High School. He was a retired corporal with the Pennsylvania State Police.
Blaine enjoyed golf and watching sports. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren.
Left to cherish Blaine’s memory are his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Beardsley Mears of Uniontown; son, Brian Mears of Pittsburgh; and grandchildren, Alex Mears and Max Mears.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Per the family’s request, there will be no public viewing. Graveside military rites will be accorded by AMVETS Post #103 of Hopwood.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.
