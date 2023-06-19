Uniontown
Blaine C. Mears, 82, of Uniontown, formerly of New Castle, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Per the family's request, there will be no public viewing. Graveside military rites will be accorded by AMVETS Post #103 of Hopwood.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home's Facebook page.
