Uniontown
Blaine F. Kolosky, 52, of Uniontown, passed on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
He was born September 8, 1968, in Uniontown, the son of Gloria Kayda; grandson of the late Flora J. and Frank Kolosky; brother of Pastor Richard (Beth) Kolosky of Dunbar, Anthony Kolosky of Uniontown, Larry (Rene) Kolosky of Waverly, N.Y.; and the brother-in-law of Kristen and Marlene Kolosky; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
He was a devoted Steeler and wrestling fan and was a big fan of Mariah Carey.
Family and friends are welcome in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday when a Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home at 1 p.m.. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hopwood. Your personal written tributes and messages are welcome and encouraged at www. hakyfuneralhome.com
