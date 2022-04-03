Uniontown
Blanche Kollar passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Thursday, March 31, 2022. She was born June 6, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of Leon and Anna Gawlik.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William, of 52 years; and son, Stanley. She was the last member of her family of 10 siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda Scott and husband Doug, Cindy Kefover and husband Bob, and Dianne Zinn and husband Bill; grandchildren, Bill and Justine Zinn, Janelle and Curt Kiebler, Brian Zinn and John Redkey; two great-granddaughters, Paige and Madison Kiebler, who will miss "GOGO".
Blanche was a member of St. Joseph Church and a Christian Mother for many of her years.
Blanche's family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers, Connie Williams and Jodi Leydig, the staff at Mt Macrina Manor, and the hospice nurses of Amedisys for her care during her final months.
Funeral services will be privately held according to her wishes.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., of Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
