Grindstone
Blanche P. Robinson Clark, 80, of Grindstone, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at her home. Born June 17, 1940, in Braznell, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Rachael Hager Robinson.
A lifelong resident of Grindstone, Mrs. Clark was a member of Braznell Christian Missionary Alliance and was a retired cook in the food service department at the former Brownsville Hospital. Blanche enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, cleaning her home, watching her soap operas, and most of all, spending time with her grandson whom she helped raise.
She is survived by her son, George R. Clark Jr. of Grindstone; three sisters and brother-in-law, Judy and Robert Zias, Karen "Angel" Zueger, Jacquelyne Shaporka, all of Grindstone; grandson, George R. Clark III; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Clark; and sister, Nancy Flick.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC with the Lay Minister Karen Zueger officiating. Interment will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery. In accordance with state mandates, masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.