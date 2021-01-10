formerly of Point Marion
Roberta "Bobbie Dee" Gibson McNab, 72, of Austintown, Ohio, formerly of Point Marion, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, in her home, following a lengthy illness. She was born May 17, 1948, in Morgantown, W.Va., the oldest daughter of the late Robert N. "Gibby" and Kathleen "Kate" Talbert Gibson.
A 1966 graduate of the Albert Gallatin High School, she lived and raised her family in Ohio.
Surviving are her loving husband, John McNab; a daughter, Danielle Wortman and husband Walter of Lexington, S.C.; two grandchildren, Brooke and Brittany; two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Rylee; a brother, Ronald Gibson, and a sister, Mrs. Lewis (Janie) Taylor, both of Point Marion; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
Deceased are two brothers, twins Robert Mark Gibson in 2005, and Forman Arthur Gibson in 2019.
Memorial services are being planned for a later date in Ohio. Obituary provided courtesy of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Condolences may be offered at www.herod-rishel.com.
