Bonetta Rae Thomas Hudson

Uniontown
Bonetta Rae “Bonnie” Thomas Hudson, 77, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born January 4, 1943, in Uniontown, to the late Donald and Doris Arnold Breakiron and Ralph Donald Thomas.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Douglas Wayne Hudson Sr.; and her loving son, Don Allen Hudson, whom she has lived without for 19 years; and two sisters, Donna Elaine Rose, Joy Lynn Hiles; and a host of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Bonnie was a devoted wife and mother who cared deeply for her family and friends. She did this not of obligation but because of who she was. She was an exceptional cook who loved cooking for her family, friends and her church family. When she was bored, she would whip up a big batch of potato salad, some type of soup or dessert and deliver it to her family and friends and never keeping any for herself. She was selfless and never put herself before her family or friends. She was happiest when she cooked a big meal for her children and grandchildren.
Bonnie was a member of the St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Survivors include her two daughters and son-in-law, Wendy and Sam Viars of Max Meadows, and Ashly Hudson of Max Meadows; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jack and Stephanie Hudson of Wytheville, and Douglas Wayne Jr. and Patricia Hudson of Max Meadows; four grandchildren and their spouses, Will and Kelli Hudson of Grahams Forge, Samuel “Hody” and Miranda Viars of Rural Retreat, Gavyn Viars of Camp Lejeune, N.C., Samantha and Matthew Stanley of Patterson, Brooke Jones of Max Meadows; great-grandchildren Landry Hudson, Colton Stanley and Grayson Stanley; foster children Lisa Lewis and Eddie Hancock; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandy Smith, Jill and Chuck Kubasik, Kim and Ed Shipp, Candy and Jeff Giles, and Jack Rose; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Becky and Harry Rogers of Max Meadows; three brothers and sister-in-law, Jim Thomas, Kenneth and Margie Breakiron, and Jack Breakiron.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, at the West End Cemetery, with the Reverend J.C. McPeak officiating.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.
The Hudson family is in the care of GRUBB FUNERAL HOME in Wytheville, Va.
