Uniontown
Bonita “Bonnie” Alicastro, 72, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, with her family by her side.
Bonnie was born December 26, 1949, a daughter of the late Roy and Angie Volpe Alicastro.
Bonnie is survived by her sister, Anita Crable; brother, Robert Alicastro; goddaughter, Tracie Swaney; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. Interment is private.
