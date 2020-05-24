Blainesburg
Bonita "Bonnie" Lee Rymarchyk, 77, passed away at her home in Blainesburg Thursday, May 21, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born September 25, 1942, in Lock Haven.
She graduated from California High School in 1960 and received her Bachelor's Degree from California University in 2004.
She was a daughter of the late Anne Bogden and John Rymarchyk. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
She is survived by her brother, Jack Rymarchyk and his wife Arlene; cousins, Linda Novobilsky and Karen Whetzel.
Throughout her lifetime, Bonnie traveled in both the U.S. and Europe. She was an avid reader and historian.
A special thank you from the family to all of Bonnie's caregivers, for their loving kindness.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines/restrictions and following the wishes of the family, there will be no public viewing. All services are private for the family. Arrangements are in the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
