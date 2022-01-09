of Perryopolis,
Bonnie Ann Kennedy Meloni, 68, of Perryopolis, formerly of Brownsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
She was born on February 15, 1953, in Brownsville, a daughter of Joseph William Kennedy, Sr., and Mary Ann Kennedy Bolin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore Meloni; brothers, Joseph William Kennedy, Jr., and Ronnie Kennedy; sister, Betty Bastian.
Bonnie is survived by her brother, Leroy "Butch" Kennedy, of Grindstone; sisters, Diana McCune, of Uniontown, Lois Bryan, of McMurray, Margaret "Peggy" Bosley, of Hopwood; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a devoted animal lover who enjoyed working in the garden and had a comedic sense of humor.
Bonnie's professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
