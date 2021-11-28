Gibbon Glade
Bonnie Darlene Fox, 79, of Gibbon Glade, passed away Monday, November 24, 2021, in the JW Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
A daughter of the late Chester and Ruth Seese Savage, she was born October 29, 1942, in Uniontown.
Bonnie was member of the Cannan Church of the Brethren and the Women's Fellowship. She worked for Ringer Trucking for over 20 years and GNH Trucking for 24 years as a secretary.
She is survived by a son, Keith Fox, his wife, Angela and their children, Katlynn and Kyle Fox; a son, Charles "Chuckie" Fox, his wife, Missy and their children, Garret Fox and his girlfriend, Krista, Brianna Fox and her boyfriend, Triston and Gregory Fox; two sisters and their husbands, Phyllis "Dee" and Charles Haines of Farmington, and Gail and Bill Dennis of Gibbon Glade; two sisters-in-law, Sheila Beall and Rhonda Fox; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Fox, September 11, 1976; and her life-long companion, Lowell Workman.
Family and friends may call at the CARL R. SPEAR FUNERAL HOME in Brandonville-Bruceton Mills, W.Va., from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 27, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. service Sunday, November 28, in the Cannan Church of the Brethren in Gibbon Glade, with Pastor Gregory Moran officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Memorial Park, Farmington.
It is advisable for those attending the services to wear a mask and practice social distancing
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spearfuneralhome.net.
