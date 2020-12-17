Masontown
Bonnie Jean Capanna, 79, of Wheaton, Ill., formerly of Masontown, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, Friday, December 11, 2020, after a short illness.
Bonnie was born November 30, 1941, to Laurio Capanna and Elsie Victor Capanna in Masontown. After graduating from Masontown High School in 1959, she went to school in Pittsburgh to become an airline attendant. Instead, she was introduced to computers setting her on a different career path.
Following graduation, she moved to the Chicago area, where she worked in a variety of business administration jobs including bookkeeping, accounting and payroll administration for companies throughout the Chicagoland area. Her career allowed her to put her keen attention to detail into practice.
She retired in 2011 after more than 55 years in business administration. After her retirement, Bonnie enjoyed movies, music, community activities and visits with family. She especially enjoyed puzzles that kept her mind sharp until her recent illness.
Bonnie was predeceased by her parents.
She is survived by her sisters, Lois (Frank) Kish of Glen Ellyn, Ill., Carol Sue Glassie of Ft. Wayne, Ind., and Gloria (Mark) Bowers of Point Marion; six nieces and nephews; and 11 great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, send a memorial gift in her honor to the DuPage Care Center Foundation, 400 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL 60187, or www.dpccfoundation.org. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at Mt. Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, at 11 a.m. Friday, December 18, with the Reverend Richard Schimansky officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
