Smithfield
Bonnie K. Hafner Roderick, 68, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born Friday, April 13, 1951, in Morgantown, W.Va., daughter of Herbert C. Hafner and Sarah "Sis" Nevada (Lincoln) Hafner Tricot.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sadie Wheeler; sister Ella Shipp; and brother-in-law Charles Guthrie Sr.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 45 years, John Roderick; daughter Kelley Wheeler and husband Tony of Masontown; granddaughter Aingel Wheeler; two sisters, Linda Wills and husband Darryl of Masontown, Marilyn Guthrie of Uniontown; three brothers-in-law, Delmar Shipp Sr., Albert Roderick and wife Gloria, Lyman Roderick and wife Norma; and the following special nieces and nephews, Dianna Adams, Mary Yakubec and husband Joe, Herbert Herrington and Beverly Ramsey, Teddi Klink and Brian Durst, Danny Shipp and wife Marjorie, Sarah Intorre and husband Kevin, Larry Carr and wife Eudoxia, Delmar Shipp Jr. and wife EnnaJeanne, Ella Kelly and husband Gary, Charles Guthrie Jr., Charla Sutphin and husband Donnie, Delaney Watson, Kadee Durst, Christine Strosnider, Cara Strosnider, Gordon Arnold, Lydia Yakubec, Jessica Yakubec, Lyman Roderick and wife April, Tommy Roderick and wife Tara, Albert Roderick, and Brian Roderick and wife Vanessa.
The family would like to send heartfelt thanks to Amedysis Hospice and especially to Sara Mesler and Bobbi Jo Jenkins for the great care given to Bonnie.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, January 31, in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, funeral director and supervisor, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion, with Bonnie's niece, Dianna Adams giving the eulogy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family at 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion, PA 15474. Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
