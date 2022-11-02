Mill Run
Bonnie K. Shipley, 71, of Mill Run, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home.
She was born June 24, 1951, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Edward Paul and Huldah Catherine Bittinger Stroko. She was a graduate of the former North Union High School.
Bonnie was employed at Anchor Hocking for over 30 years and she was a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Edward John Stroko, and his wife, Tina of Uniontown, a step daughter, Christine of Mill Run; grandchildren, David Ross, Eddie Stroko, Leland Stroko and Josh Bryner, and his wife Shannon; great-grandchildren, Natalee, Breanna and Kaylynn; and her brothers, Tom Stroko of Uniontown and Joe Stroko, and his wife Dottie of West Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David Claydene Shipley; and a sister, Paulette.
There will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, in the Indian Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. Randy Newell officiating. A family dinner will follow the services.
All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
To offer condolences or a remembrance visit brooksfuneralhomes.com
