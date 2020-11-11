Uniontown
Bonnie Lee Castellano-Molenock, RN, 79, of St. Petersburg, Fla., formally of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, November 2, 2020, with her children at her side.
She is survived by her daughter, Gina Castellano; and sons Tony Castellano and David Carroll; brother Frank David Molenock; sisters Penny Shearer, Karen Guzik and Karol Hogan; grandchildern Melina, Erica, Isabella and Christopher; and great-grandchildren.
Bonnie graduated from Fairchance Georges High School Class of 1958 and received her nursing degree from West Penn Hospital in 1961. She retired in 2010.
Cremation was preformed in St. Petersburg.
Condolences are welcome and may be sent to Gina Castellano at dagisgg42@gmail.com.
