Meyersdale
Bonnie Lou Trent, 71, of Meyersdale, died Thursday, November 11, 2021 at home. Born December 31, 1949 in Brownsville, daughter of Arthur C. and Dorothy J. Elliott Wells.
Preceded in death by parents; and son, Stephen Todd Wells.
Survived by her husband, Harvey B. Trent; brothers and sisters, Arthur Wells Jr., Ronald (Jody) Wells, Pamela (Rodney) Rhoads, Cindy Kurtz, Joseph Wells, and Lisa Wells; several aunts, nieces, and nephews; step children, Lori (Elbert) Akers, Deanna Koss, April (Jerry) Sleasman, and Dawn (Erik) Hickle; and several step grandchildren; and step great-grandchildren.
She was a 1967 graduate of Brownsville Area High School, and a former hairdresser and home health aide.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Deaner Funeral Home, Berlin, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Rev. Dr. Joseph Beer officiating. Interment in Beachdale Cemetery. DeanerFuneralsAndCremations.com
