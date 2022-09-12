Dunbar
Bonnie Lou Upton Everly, 66 of Dunbar, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 9, 2022 at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
She was born on March 13, 1956 in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Ewing and Betty Hiles Upton.
Her parents, husband Francis “Fritz” Everly, and brother-in-law Scott Hillen preceded her in death.
Bonnie was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Danielle Marie Cramer (Josh Piatt), and Nathan Allen Everly (Emily); grandchildren, Caitlin Marie Colgan (Zach), Alexis Lynn Cramer, and Connor Francis Everly; a great-granddaughter, Dixie Lou Colgan; siblings, Francis Upton, Clarence “Pat” Upton (Beverly), Connie Miller (Richard), Paul Upton (Kathy), and Karen Hillen; also, several nieces and nephews whom she loved.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Ave., Ext., Uniontown.
The funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Don Henderson officiating.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
